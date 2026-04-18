BJYM Protests: BJP's Youth Wing Targets Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Standoff

In a dramatic display of political activism, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth faction of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), staged a protest in Hyderabad on Friday night. As part of their demonstration, they burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticizing the Congress party for its position on the Women's Reservation Bill.

This protest followed the BJP-led government's unsuccessful attempt to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. The bill, which required a two-thirds majority for passage, only garnered 298 votes in favor and faced 230 against, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The legislation aimed to implement women's reservation from the 2029 elections was met with criticism from opposition parties for linking quotas with delimitation and census. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of hindering women's representation progress. Meanwhile, Congress defended its stance, emphasizing concern over electoral framework changes rather than blocking women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)