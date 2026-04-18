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Controversy Erupts Over Delimitation Clause in Women's Reservation Bill

Opposition leaders, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, voice concerns over a delimitation clause in the women's reservation bill. They argue that the inclusion aims to alter India's electoral structure for political gain. The BJP-led government's attempt to pass the bill was unsuccessful in Lok Sabha due to lacking majority support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Delimitation Clause in Women's Reservation Bill
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated political discourse, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asserted that the INDIA bloc Members of Parliament (MPs) are not opposed to women, countering accusations from the ruling NDA government. Kharge claims the government's determination to introduce a delimitation clause is a strategical move to consolidate power.

Addressing reporters at Parliament, Kharge emphasized the opposition's commitment to one-third women's reservation, which they supported in the 2023 amendment. He criticized the BJP's tactics of coupling delimitation with women's reservation legislation, indicating a bid to distort the constitutional structure to acquire executive control.

The BJP-led government faced a setback as it failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the linked bills, including the contentious Constitution Amendment Bill. Speaker Om Birla confirmed the defeat after a spirited debate. Despite promises, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that other associated bills will not be pursued further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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