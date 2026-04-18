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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses Opposition of Blocking Women's Reservation Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accuses the opposition of obstructing women's entry into legislative bodies. Despite the BJP-led government's attempt to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, it was defeated due to insufficient support. The opposition argues against linking reservation with delimitation, sparking a nationwide protest by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:15 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses Opposition of Blocking Women's Reservation Bill
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta charged opposition parties with deliberately thwarting efforts to ensure gender representation in legislative bodies. She asserted that women would persist in their fight for a voice in Parliament and state Assemblies during a discourse on the Women's Reservation Bill.

Gupta alleged that opposition forces are intent on preventing women, who make up nearly half of India's population, from gaining political power. She emphasized, "We women will claim our rights," expressing determination to overcome legislative hurdles.

The BJP-led government faced a setback when it failed to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill, crucial for implementing women's reservation via delimitation. Following a marathon debate and a vote of 298 in favor and 230 against, the bill was defeated.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed the bill's failure to meet the constitutional threshold. Despite introducing three interconnected legislations, including the Delimitation Bill, Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the withdrawal of two bills. Home Minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of blocking reforms for a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

While opposition leaders, such as Rahul Gandhi, expressed support for women's reservation, they opposed linking it with delimitation. They argued it could alter India's electoral landscape. Responding to the defeat, the BJP, with its NDA allies, vowed a nationwide protest to expose what it calls the opposition's obstruction of gender equality.

BJP sources revealed a directive for state units to stage coordinated protests at district headquarters across India, aiming to rally public support for the bill. This campaign underscores the government's dedication to enhancing women's legislative representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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