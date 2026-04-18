Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Ashok Chavan Over Women's Reservation Bill Controversy
The Maharashtra Congress censured BJP leader Ashok Chavan for supposedly hindering the women's reservation bill, accusing him of betraying his party's history. The controversy centers around a failed attempt to pass a Constitution Amendment Bill for 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, which Chavan labeled as a political misstep by the Opposition.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP leader Ashok Chavan, accusing him of obstructing the women's reservation bill and betraying the party's heritage.
Highlighting that the Congress pioneered women's quotas in local bodies under former PM Rajiv Gandhi, they slammed Chavan for his remarks accusing Opposition parties of political egoism. The party recalled Chavan's late father's loyalty, demanding Ashok honor his commitments and consider the party's historical contributions toward women's empowerment.
The recent defeat of a women's reservation Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lower House has exacerbated tensions. While Ashok Chavan portrayed the failure as a political maneuver by the Opposition, he insists this setback is a significant blow to women's rights in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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