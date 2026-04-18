Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Ashok Chavan Over Women's Reservation Bill Controversy

The Maharashtra Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP leader Ashok Chavan, accusing him of obstructing the women's reservation bill and betraying the party's heritage.

Highlighting that the Congress pioneered women's quotas in local bodies under former PM Rajiv Gandhi, they slammed Chavan for his remarks accusing Opposition parties of political egoism. The party recalled Chavan's late father's loyalty, demanding Ashok honor his commitments and consider the party's historical contributions toward women's empowerment.

The recent defeat of a women's reservation Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lower House has exacerbated tensions. While Ashok Chavan portrayed the failure as a political maneuver by the Opposition, he insists this setback is a significant blow to women's rights in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)