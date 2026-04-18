Political Rifts Deepen Over Defeated Women's Reservation Bill

The defeat of a significant Constitution Amendment Bill seeking to enhance women's representation in legislatures by 2029 and increase the Lok Sabha's strength has sparked a fierce political battle. The BJP has called the setback a 'black day,' accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of betraying women. Meanwhile, the Congress insists the quota law should be implemented without delay, accusing the ruling party of playing politics.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress for allegedly damaging its credibility, asserting they will face the wrath of the nation's women. On the other hand, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje targeted Rahul Gandhi, claiming the Opposition's actions harmed women's empowerment and regional representation by denying reservation opportunities.

Opposition leaders argue the government is using the situation for political gains in upcoming regional elections. They emphasize support for women's reservation but oppose the Bill's linkage with delimitation, urging a serious, comprehensive discussion. The debate continues as demands rise for the immediate implementation of the previously passed 2023 women's reservation law.