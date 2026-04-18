Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Hidden Agenda in Women's Quota Bill

Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress Party, has made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at an election rally in Northern Tamil Nadu, Gandhi accused them of misleading the nation by disguising a women's quota bill with a secretive plan to manipulate the country's electoral landscape.

According to Gandhi, the proposed electoral changes aimed to diminish the influence of certain states, particularly in southern and northeastern India, thereby threatening the federal structure of the country. He labeled these actions as "anti-national," arguing that they undermined the union of states enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The opposition took a staunch stand against the alleged agenda of the BJP-led government, successfully defeating the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi emphasized the importance of opposing the BJP-RSS alliance to protect Tamil Nadu's cultural and political identity ahead of the assembly elections.