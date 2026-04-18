Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Hidden Agenda in Women's Quota Bill
Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of masking a hidden agenda in the women's quota bill, alleging a plan to alter India's electoral map to weaken certain states. He claimed this act undermined the union of states, but opposition successfully thwarted the attempt in the Lok Sabha.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress Party, has made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at an election rally in Northern Tamil Nadu, Gandhi accused them of misleading the nation by disguising a women's quota bill with a secretive plan to manipulate the country's electoral landscape.
According to Gandhi, the proposed electoral changes aimed to diminish the influence of certain states, particularly in southern and northeastern India, thereby threatening the federal structure of the country. He labeled these actions as "anti-national," arguing that they undermined the union of states enshrined in the Indian Constitution.
The opposition took a staunch stand against the alleged agenda of the BJP-led government, successfully defeating the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi emphasized the importance of opposing the BJP-RSS alliance to protect Tamil Nadu's cultural and political identity ahead of the assembly elections.
ALSO READ
Preserving History: Ladakh Unveils India's First Petroglyph Conservation Park
India's Data-Driven Shift in Offshore Energy Exploration
Pioneering DNA and SRY Gene Testing in Indian Athletics
Indian Pilgrims Embark on the Spiritual Journey of Haj
Tensions Rise in Strait of Hormuz: Indian Vessels Turn Back Amid Gunfire