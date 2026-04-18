Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Hidden Agenda in Women's Quota Bill

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of masking a hidden agenda in the women's quota bill, alleging a plan to alter India's electoral map to weaken certain states. He claimed this act undermined the union of states, but opposition successfully thwarted the attempt in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:27 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi's Hidden Agenda in Women's Quota Bill
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress Party, has made serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at an election rally in Northern Tamil Nadu, Gandhi accused them of misleading the nation by disguising a women's quota bill with a secretive plan to manipulate the country's electoral landscape.

According to Gandhi, the proposed electoral changes aimed to diminish the influence of certain states, particularly in southern and northeastern India, thereby threatening the federal structure of the country. He labeled these actions as "anti-national," arguing that they undermined the union of states enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The opposition took a staunch stand against the alleged agenda of the BJP-led government, successfully defeating the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi emphasized the importance of opposing the BJP-RSS alliance to protect Tamil Nadu's cultural and political identity ahead of the assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

 India
2
RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

 India
3
Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

 India
4
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026