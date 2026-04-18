BJP vs Opposition: Clash Over Women's Reservation Delays

The implementation of women's reservation in legislatures has spurred a heated exchange between the BJP and the Opposition. On Saturday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lambasted the Opposition for allegedly obstructing the constitutional amendment bill, warning that they would face backlash from women across the nation.

Meanwhile, the Opposition accused the government of delaying the process by tying it to delimitation, an approach they argue serves only political interests. The Congress and allies argue immediate implementation of the quota law passed in 2023, criticizing the BJP for politicizing women's empowerment.

Leaders from both sides continue to engage in a war of words, as they debate the merits and perceived political maneuvers surrounding the reservation bill, leaving uncertain its future implementation before the impending 2029 parliamentary elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)