Women's Reservation Bill: A Parliamentary Stalemate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to address the nation tonight amid a parliamentary deadlock over the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill, aimed at reserving 33% of parliamentary seats for women, failed to pass after being blocked by opposition parties, sparking widespread controversy.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the Congress and its allies, accusing them of betraying women's aspirations and celebrating the bill's failure. She underscored the significance of the issue, arguing that for the BJP, securing women's rights transcends mere political rivalry, reflecting a broader fight for gender equality.

Despite BJP-led government efforts, the bill didn't gain the required two-thirds majority. Speaker Om Birla confirmed its failure, while accusations flew between BJP's Amit Shah and opposition leaders over the bill's intertwining with delimitation issues, seen as a threat to smaller states' representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)