Triumph Against Delimitation: Opposition's Unyielding Stand

In a significant political victory, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the collective efforts of opposition MPs, including those from the INDIA bloc, in defeating the controversial delimitation bill. The proposed bill aimed to introduce 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and increase Lok Sabha seats, a move viewed as favoring the BJP.

Stalin expressed gratitude to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for their steadfast stance against the bill and praised women leaders who led the opposition. He criticized the bill, labeling it as a 'black law' designed to divide regions and subtly benefit the ruling party.

The defeat marks the first major setback for Prime Minister Modi's government in passing a constitutional amendment in over a decade. Stalin views this as the start of a series of defeats the BJP will face nationwide and reiterated the need for continued unity among opposition forces to ensure success in future political battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)