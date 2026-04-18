Modi's Fiery Rebuke: Congress as the 'Anti-Reform' Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Congress party on Saturday, labeling it as an 'anti-reform party' that consistently opposes initiatives designed to strengthen India. His remarks followed the defeat of a crucial constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha.

Modi accused Congress of systematically misleading the public against reforms and lamented the opposition's role in stalling a bill aimed at increasing Lok Sabha seats and reserving 33% for women legislators by 2029. By opposing the bill, Modi claimed Congress missed a significant chance to support women's representation.

The Prime Minister further asserted that Congress's alliances with regional parties are hindering national development and accused the party of opposing landmark reforms, such as GST and the removal of Article 370. He called on citizens to recognize this pattern of obstruction as detrimental to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)