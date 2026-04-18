Opposition Criticizes PM Modi's Speech Amidst Women's Reservation Bill Debate

In Maharashtra, the opposition has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address, accusing him of making false claims while avoiding key issues such as the women's reservation delinking from delimitation. Congress leader Harshvardhan Sapkal remarked that Modi's speech was a propaganda exercise focused on attacking political rivals, especially the Congress.

Sapkal noted that instead of addressing pressing national concerns, Modi mentioned the Congress 58 times during his 30-minute speech, following the defeat of a bill for 33% women's reservation in legislatures. Another opposition leader, Nana Patole, pointed out growing public dissatisfaction evident from social media reactions during the PM's address.

Critics are urging immediate action on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act passed in 2023 and caution against the government's attempts to potentially alter the electoral landscape under the guise of female empowerment. The commentary also highlighted fears that without transparency, any delays could mislead the public regarding women's rights advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)