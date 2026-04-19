Left Menu

Goa CM Labels Opposition as 'Anti-National' for Blocking Women’s Reservation Bill

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized the Opposition INDIA alliance, calling it anti-national and anti-women for allegedly blocking the women's reservation Bill, which aims to enhance political representation for women. He accused family-run parties of opposing BJP's policies and highlighted BJP's commitment to women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:09 IST
Goa CM Labels Opposition as 'Anti-National' for Blocking Women’s Reservation Bill
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong denunciation, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant accused the Opposition INDIA alliance of being ''anti-national'' and ''anti-women.'' He claimed their actions deliberately sabotaged the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, intended to grant political opportunities to 70 crore women in India.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sawant lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, labeling them as family-run parties that consistently oppose progressive policies put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted BJP's efforts in female empowerment, noting the significant representation of women in leadership roles, including the current female President.

Sawant's critique was sharply pointed towards Congress for allegedly obstructing key reforms over the past decades. He reiterated BJP's commitment to women-centric governance and predicted that such obstructionism from the Opposition would not be tolerated by the electorate in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: Accusations and Allegations

Clash Over Women's Reservation Bill: Accusations and Allegations

 India
2
Congress Slams BJP's Delayed Tactic: Women's Quota as Political Tool

Congress Slams BJP's Delayed Tactic: Women's Quota as Political Tool

 India
3
Argentina's Milei Strengthens Israel Ties Amid Diplomatic Shifts

Argentina's Milei Strengthens Israel Ties Amid Diplomatic Shifts

 Israel
4
Rat Poison Alert: HiPP Baby Food Recall in Austria

Rat Poison Alert: HiPP Baby Food Recall in Austria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026