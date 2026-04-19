Goa CM Labels Opposition as 'Anti-National' for Blocking Women’s Reservation Bill

In a strong denunciation, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant accused the Opposition INDIA alliance of being ''anti-national'' and ''anti-women.'' He claimed their actions deliberately sabotaged the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, intended to grant political opportunities to 70 crore women in India.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Sawant lashed out at the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, labeling them as family-run parties that consistently oppose progressive policies put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted BJP's efforts in female empowerment, noting the significant representation of women in leadership roles, including the current female President.

Sawant's critique was sharply pointed towards Congress for allegedly obstructing key reforms over the past decades. He reiterated BJP's commitment to women-centric governance and predicted that such obstructionism from the Opposition would not be tolerated by the electorate in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)