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Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Women's Quota Bill Failure

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led NDA government for failing to pass a crucial women's quota amendment bill, arguing it doesn't represent the people's will. He believes outdated census data undermines the bill's foundation, urging the need for current data to discuss women's reservation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:28 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Women's Quota Bill Failure
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the President of the Samajwadi Party, has openly criticized the BJP-led NDA government, stating they have no right to remain in power after failing to pass a crucial Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha concerning women's quota.

According to Yadav, the government's inability to get the bill passed signifies that they do not represent the people's will. He emphasized that without an updated census, any discussion on women's reservation law is premature and flawed.

Yadav accused the BJP of using divisive tactics in politics, including creating mistrust and fear among communities, and warned of its diminishing effectiveness. He called for inclusive representation of marginalized communities, stressing that reservations without proper data and preparation could lead to mere tokenism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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