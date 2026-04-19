Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Women's Quota Bill Failure

Akhilesh Yadav, the President of the Samajwadi Party, has openly criticized the BJP-led NDA government, stating they have no right to remain in power after failing to pass a crucial Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha concerning women's quota.

According to Yadav, the government's inability to get the bill passed signifies that they do not represent the people's will. He emphasized that without an updated census, any discussion on women's reservation law is premature and flawed.

Yadav accused the BJP of using divisive tactics in politics, including creating mistrust and fear among communities, and warned of its diminishing effectiveness. He called for inclusive representation of marginalized communities, stressing that reservations without proper data and preparation could lead to mere tokenism.

(With inputs from agencies.)