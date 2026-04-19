Modi Accuses TMC of Betrayal over Women's Reservation Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of betraying women by obstructing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led party for opposing the bill that sought to reserve 33% seats for women in parliaments and state assemblies, arguing that women voters would retaliate in upcoming polls.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for obstructing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in parliaments and state assemblies by 2029.
Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Bankura district, Modi accused the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, of betraying women's interests and hindering their empowerment. He alleged that the party conspired with Congress to oppose the bill, fueling his campaign in the state where female voters have emerged as a pivotal electoral force.
Addressing the concerns of various communities, Modi promised free rations, housing assistance, and medical benefits under central schemes if the BJP came to power in West Bengal. He juxtaposed BJP's women's empowerment agenda with TMC's alleged appeasement of infiltrators and opposition to tribal empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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