Assam Delimitation Debate: CM Sarma's Stance Against Congress Allegations
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the 2023 delimitation process, accusing Congress of undermining it by alleging gerrymandering. Sarma argued it was necessary to protect Assamese representation amid illegal migration concerns, criticizing Congress' past silence on demographic changes. He stated the process reflects Assamese aspirations and challenges past imbalances.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of trying to delegitimize the 2023 delimitation process conducted in the state, stating it is essential to prevent illegal migration from affecting indigenous Assamese representation.
Sarma's remarks came after criticism of the new constituency boundaries, with opposition alleging they were manipulated to benefit the ruling party. He refuted these claims, likening Congress' accusations to gerrymandering and misleading propaganda.
The Chief Minister asserted that the delimitation was a long-awaited correction, emphasizing that it corrects historical discrepancies and aligns with Assam's cultural and demographic realities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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