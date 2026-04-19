Rajasthan CM Slams Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill Roadblock

The Rajasthan Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, launched a strong criticism against the Congress, accusing the party of hindering the passage of the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026. This bill aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, such as Parliament and state assemblies.

During a press briefing, Sharma accused the opposition of missing a historic chance to back women's empowerment. He stated that the Congress and its allies exposed their anti-women mindset by placing political interests over genuine support for women's rights. Sharma argued that their rhetoric about respecting women fades away when it comes to granting them actual rights.

Sharma emphasized that the legislation could have been a decisive step toward women's empowerment in the nation's democratic process. He condemned the opposition's alleged sabotage as a blow to democracy and women's aspirations, while urging political unity above party lines for passing such transformative laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)