Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan's Efforts for Regional Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.

The discussion, lasting about 45 minutes, focused on the regional geopolitical climate, including rare direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, which concluded without resolution.

Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on his recent dialogues with global leaders and underscored Pakistan's efforts to foster long-term peace, while expressing appreciation for Iran's constructive participation.