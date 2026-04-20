Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan's Efforts for Regional Peace
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif communicated with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterating efforts for regional peace. Both leaders discussed the situation with the US-Iran talks held in Islamabad. Sharif briefed his diplomatic engagements and expressed a commitment to advancing dialogue for enduring peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.
The discussion, lasting about 45 minutes, focused on the regional geopolitical climate, including rare direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, which concluded without resolution.
Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on his recent dialogues with global leaders and underscored Pakistan's efforts to foster long-term peace, while expressing appreciation for Iran's constructive participation.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dynamics: US-Iran Talks in Pakistan and India's Strategy Setback
High Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions
Pakistan Gears Up for Potential US-Iran Talks with Tight Security Measures
Strait of Hormuz Opens, Oil Prices Plummet Amid US-Iran Talks