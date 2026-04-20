Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan's Efforts for Regional Peace

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif communicated with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reiterating efforts for regional peace. Both leaders discussed the situation with the US-Iran talks held in Islamabad. Sharif briefed his diplomatic engagements and expressed a commitment to advancing dialogue for enduring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:40 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan's Efforts for Regional Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.

The discussion, lasting about 45 minutes, focused on the regional geopolitical climate, including rare direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad, which concluded without resolution.

Sharif briefed Pezeshkian on his recent dialogues with global leaders and underscored Pakistan's efforts to foster long-term peace, while expressing appreciation for Iran's constructive participation.

TRENDING

1
AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally

AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumar...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Iran's president stresses importance of diplomacy while noting distrust of U.S.

UPDATE 1-Iran's president stresses importance of diplomacy while noting dist...

 Global
3
Coocaa Launches 75-inch Mini LED Google TV on Flipkart and Amazon; Expands Premium Viewing Experience at an Accessible Price

Coocaa Launches 75-inch Mini LED Google TV on Flipkart and Amazon; Expands P...

 India
4
Over 3,300 people have died in Iran during war

Over 3,300 people have died in Iran during war

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026