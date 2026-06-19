UK housing minister Reed: PM Starmer has made clear he would fight any leadership challenge - Sky News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Has Previously Made Clear He Would Fight Any Leadership Challenge

​Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌has previously made clear he would fight any leadership challenge, housing minister ‌Steve Reed, a close ‌ally of Starmer, told Sky News on Friday when asked about ⁠the ​British ⁠leader's future.

Starmer's leadership rival Andy ⁠Burnham cleared a path to ousting ​the prime minister overnight ⁠by winning a parliamentary seat. Reed said ⁠it ​would be a distraction from Labour's mission ⁠in government if Starmer set out ⁠a ⁠timetable for his own departure.