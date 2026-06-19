UK housing minister Reed: PM Starmer has made clear he would fight any leadership challenge - Sky News
Labour's housing minister Steve Reed has stated that a leadership challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be a distraction from the party's government mission.
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- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously made clear he would fight any leadership challenge, housing minister Steve Reed, a close ally of Starmer, told Sky News on Friday when asked about the British leader's future.
Starmer's leadership rival Andy Burnham cleared a path to ousting the prime minister overnight by winning a parliamentary seat. Reed said it would be a distraction from Labour's mission in government if Starmer set out a timetable for his own departure.
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