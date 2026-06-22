FACTBOX-The court cases plaguing Spain's ruling Socialist Party
Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party is embroiled in multiple court cases involving allegations of corruption, influence-peddling, and other crimes against high-ranking officials, including the Prime Minister's family members.
Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party faces several court cases involving allegations of graft, influence-peddling and other crimes that have implicated members of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's inner circle.
Sanchez has not been named in any of the cases to date. There are more than a dozen people being investigated or tried, including his wife and brother, high-ranking party officials, and an influential former Socialist premier.
Here is a rundown of each case: FACEMASKS
PM'S WIFE PM'S BROTHER
KICKBACKS ZAPATERO/PLUS ULTRA
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Reuters World News Summary