FACTBOX-The court cases plaguing Spain's ruling Socialist Party

Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party is embroiled in multiple court cases involving allegations of corruption, influence-peddling, and other crimes against high-ranking officials, including the Prime Minister's family members.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:06 IST
FACTBOX-The court cases plaguing Spain's ruling Socialist Party
Pedro Sanchez

Spain's ruling Socialist Workers' Party faces several court cases involving allegations of graft, ​influence-peddling and other crimes that have implicated members of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's inner circle.

Sanchez ​has not been named in any of the cases ‌to ​date. There are more than a dozen people being investigated or tried, including his wife and brother, high-ranking party officials, and an influential former Socialist premier.

Here is a rundown of each case: FACEMASKS

PM'S WIFE PM'S BROTHER

KICKBACKS ZAPATERO/PLUS ULTRA

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