Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, official says
A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed three people and injured 19, causing damage to industrial infrastructure.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian missile attack killed three people in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defence council, said on Telegram that 19 people had also been injured in the attack.
Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported earlier that a Russian missile attack damaged industrial infrastructure in the city, without giving more detail.
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