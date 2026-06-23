Russian attack kills three in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, official says

A Russian Missile Attack Killed Three People In The Central Ukrainian City Of Kryvyi Rih

​A ​Russian missile ‌attack killed ​three people in the ‌central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian officials ‌said on Tuesday.

Oleksandr ‌Vilkul, the head of the city's defence ⁠council, said ​on ⁠Telegram that 19 people ⁠had also been ​injured in the attack.

Regional governor ⁠Oleksandr Hanzha reported earlier ⁠that ​a Russian missile attack damaged industrial ⁠infrastructure in the city, without ⁠giving ⁠more detail.