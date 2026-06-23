Afghanistan's Taliban delegation met with EU officials in Brussels

A Taliban delegation met with European Commission officials in Brussels to discuss consular issues, including resuming services for Afghans in the EU and building trust.

Reuters | A Delegation Representing Afghanistans Taliban Met On Tuesday With European Commission Officials In Brussels Where They Started Discussing Consular Issues | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:46 IST
Afghanistan's Taliban delegation met with EU officials in Brussels
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A ​delegation representing Afghanistan's ​Taliban met ‌on Tuesday ​with European Commission officials in Brussels where ‌they started discussing consular issues, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry ‌said in a statement. On the meeting's ‌agenda was the possible resumption of consular services for Afghans in the EU, consular ⁠presence ​as well ⁠as "the need for trust-building measures", spokesman Abdul Qahar ⁠Balkhi said in a statement.

The ​meeting raised "hope to build positive momentum ⁠to safeguard consular rights of Afghans residing ⁠abroad," ​he added. It was the first time the EU has ⁠hosted the group since the Islamists returned to ⁠power ⁠in Afghanistan five years ago.

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