A ​delegation representing Afghanistan's ​Taliban met ‌on Tuesday ​with European Commission officials in Brussels where ‌they started discussing consular issues, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry ‌said in a statement. On the meeting's ‌agenda was the possible resumption of consular services for Afghans in the EU, consular ⁠presence ​as well ⁠as "the need for trust-building measures", spokesman Abdul Qahar ⁠Balkhi said in a statement.

The ​meeting raised "hope to build positive momentum ⁠to safeguard consular rights of Afghans residing ⁠abroad," ​he added. It was the first time the EU has ⁠hosted the group since the Islamists returned to ⁠power ⁠in Afghanistan five years ago.