Afghanistan's Taliban delegation met with EU officials in Brussels
A Taliban delegation met with European Commission officials in Brussels to discuss consular issues, including resuming services for Afghans in the EU and building trust.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A delegation representing Afghanistan's Taliban met on Tuesday with European Commission officials in Brussels where they started discussing consular issues, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. On the meeting's agenda was the possible resumption of consular services for Afghans in the EU, consular presence as well as "the need for trust-building measures", spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement.
The meeting raised "hope to build positive momentum to safeguard consular rights of Afghans residing abroad," he added. It was the first time the EU has hosted the group since the Islamists returned to power in Afghanistan five years ago.
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