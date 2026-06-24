"First-world tech talent, third-world governance": Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt over Bengaluru Metro disruption

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government on Wednesday after a reported disruption on the Bengaluru Metro, claiming that there is a stark contrast between the city's workforce and its administrative failures. In an X post, Surya expressed his outrage over the city's metro infrastructure, stating, "First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru."

Surya emphasised that Metro disruptions trigger a crisis across the entire city. "Every time the Metro fails, the entire city descends into chaos. Cabs disappear. Autos refuse rides. Citizens are stranded," he said. Pointing to the recent disruption on Tuesday, which allegedly left many stranded, he added, "Yesterday, hardworking professionals in India's Silicon Valley were forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries just to get home after work. They will wake up tomorrow, go back to the office, pay their taxes, and endure the same broken system all over again."

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), there was a technical fault in one of the trains at Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line on Tuesday evening, and the operations and maintenance teams attended to the issue. The issue was resolved around 4 AM on Wednesday. BMRCL said that it regretted the temporary inconvenience caused to commuters due to the technical snag. Earlier on Wednesday, Tejasvi Surya urged the Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, to release a comprehensive white paper within 30 days detailing the expenditure on city roads over the past three years.

He questioned the Congress-led government over its claim of Rs 5,500 crore expenditure on Bengaluru's roads, claiming that potholes are common and road conditions continue to worsen. "The Congress Government claims to have spent nearly ₹5,500 crore on Bengaluru's roads in the last three years. Yet, potholes continue to dominate our streets and road conditions are only getting worse. Where has this taxpayer's money gone? I have urged Minister Sri Krishna Byre Gowda to release a White Paper within 30 days, detailing every rupee spent on roads over the last three years, with complete road-by-road and ward-by-ward details of the works executed, contractors involved, officials in charge, and the outcomes achieved. Bengaluru deserves transparency. Taxpayers deserve accountability," he said on X. (ANI)