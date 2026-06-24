Govt "looting in name of Ram" like Ghazni looted Somnath: Bhupesh Baghel blasts Centre over Ram Mandir donation row

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticised the Centre regarding the recent Ram Mandir donation controversy, accusing the government of "looting" people in the name of Lord Ram. Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader drew parallels between the central government and Mahmud of Ghazni, noting that while the invader looted the Somnath Temple, the RSS and VHP are currently looting the Ram Temple.

"The situation is such that schools have been opened without uniforms, teachers, toilet facilities, or drinking water; they are playing with the children's future," Baghel stated. "The government is playing a cruel joke on the farmers... everyone in this state is now engaged in looting. Mahmud of Ghazni looted the Somnath Temple, but now the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal are looting the Ram Temple. They are all engaged in looting in the name of Ram". Baghel also highlighted the hardships faced by farmers, noting the added burden of counterfeit fertilisers, adverse weather conditions, and the ongoing diesel and petrol crisis. "Farming has become expensive, and fertilisers are becoming costlier," he added.

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, alleging that attempts could be made to "cover up" the matter as more details emerge. "Another layer has been peeled back. If the layers of the 'great sins' of the BJP members and their associates continue to be unveiled like this, then instead of 'investigation,' the work of 'covering up' will begin even more rapidly," Yadav said in an 'X' post.

Yadav posted on X while citing a media report which showcased new alleged revelations in Ram Mandir donation case. The new allegations pertain to a group alleging that their donations are missing. Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The petition filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav also sought direction to the Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government to preserve all physical, digital and financial records, including donation registers, audit reports, CCTV footage, bank records and other documents related to the receipt, accounting and utilisation of the Trust's donations and assets. (ANI)