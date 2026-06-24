Political Tempest in Punjab: Leaders Demand CM Mann's Resignation Over Fabricated Video

Political tensions in Punjab have escalated as top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress demand Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. This follows a row over a purported video accused of desecrating Sikh Guru's images, which was later declared fake by authorities.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Mann for being 'intoxicated with power', questioning his moral right to remain in office. He cited the Chief Minister's denial of the video's authenticity despite the Akal Takht Sahib summoning him.

Similarly, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged an apology to the people of Punjab, accusing Mann of acting against the interests of the Guru. As police investigations unfold, the true extent of political agendas behind the scandal remain under scrutiny.