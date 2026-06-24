Political Tempest in Punjab: Leaders Demand CM Mann's Resignation Over Fabricated Video

Amid controversy, BJP and Congress leaders demand Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation over a fake video allegedly depicting desecration of Sikh Guru's photos. BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized Mann for alleged power intoxication, while Congress seeks an apology and questions the credibility of an AI-slated report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:42 IST
Political Tempest in Punjab: Leaders Demand CM Mann's Resignation Over Fabricated Video
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Political tensions in Punjab have escalated as top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress demand Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. This follows a row over a purported video accused of desecrating Sikh Guru's images, which was later declared fake by authorities.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Mann for being 'intoxicated with power', questioning his moral right to remain in office. He cited the Chief Minister's denial of the video's authenticity despite the Akal Takht Sahib summoning him.

Similarly, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring urged an apology to the people of Punjab, accusing Mann of acting against the interests of the Guru. As police investigations unfold, the true extent of political agendas behind the scandal remain under scrutiny.

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