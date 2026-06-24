Erdogan and Trump: A Potential Ankara Meeting Looms

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced potential talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara. Erdogan remarked on the likelihood of separate bilateral discussions when questioned by reporters outside parliament. These meetings are scheduled around the event on July 7-8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That He Would Most Likely Hold Bilateral Talks With Us President Donald Trump When The Us Leader Comes To Ankara For A Nato Summit Next Month Erdogan Made The Comment When Asked By Reporters Outside Parliament If The Two Leaders Planned To Meet Separately Outside Of The Summit On July He Did Not Elaborate Further | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:18 IST
Erdogan and Trump: A Potential Ankara Meeting Looms
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Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hinted at the possibility of bilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.

Erdogan's comment came as he spoke to reporters outside parliament, responding to inquiries on whether a separate meeting between the two leaders would occur.

The anticipated NATO summit in Ankara is slated for July 7-8, leaving room for potential unilateral engagements between the two presidents.

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