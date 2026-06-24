Erdogan and Trump: A Potential Ankara Meeting Looms
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced potential talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara. Erdogan remarked on the likelihood of separate bilateral discussions when questioned by reporters outside parliament. These meetings are scheduled around the event on July 7-8.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hinted at the possibility of bilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump during an upcoming NATO summit in Ankara.
Erdogan's comment came as he spoke to reporters outside parliament, responding to inquiries on whether a separate meeting between the two leaders would occur.
The anticipated NATO summit in Ankara is slated for July 7-8, leaving room for potential unilateral engagements between the two presidents.
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Erdogan and Trump: A Bilateral Meeting at the Ankara NATO Summit