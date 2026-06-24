Erdogan and Trump: A Bilateral Meeting at the Ankara NATO Summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That He Would Most Likely Hold Bilateral Talks With Us President Donald Trump When The Us Leader Comes To Ankara For A Nato Summit Next Month Turkey Will Host Nato Leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced he expects to hold bilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the NATO summit in Ankara next month. The summit will see 32 NATO leaders and global partners gather amid ongoing tensions over defense spending and alliance unity.

Scheduled for July 7-8, the summit comes as Trump returns to the international stage, marking a key moment for U.S.-Turkey relations. Erdogan emphasized the importance of Trump's presence to demonstrate cohesion within NATO, despite challenges like the Strait of Hormuz situation during the U.S.-Iran war.

Erdogan's communications director, Burhanettin Duran, highlighted burden-sharing as a crucial agenda point, with Turkey aiming to adjust its defense spending targets. The meeting will also involve key representatives from the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting the global significance of the summit.