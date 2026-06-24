Keralam CM Advocates Targeted Opposition to Central Policies

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan reiterated his government's commitment to challenging any Central policies that adversely affect the state, emphasizing a targeted approach based on cooperative federalism, rather than engaging in constant conflicts with New Delhi.

Addressing the Assembly amid opposition criticism, Satheesan highlighted Keralam's resistance to the Centre's recent demands, including the contentious V B Ram G scheme. He stressed that while it's crucial to oppose harmful policies, declaring continuous opposition against the Centre is not the state's position.

Satheesan also drew attention to the shifting demographic landscape, with a growing elderly population and declining youth, underlining the need for strategic investments in education and job opportunities. He assured that improved financial management, rather than increased taxation, would be key in addressing budgetary concerns.