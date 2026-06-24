World Leaders and Key Events: A Global Diary

This diary provides a comprehensive schedule of political, economic, and cultural events around the world, including state visits, anniversaries, and notable meetings. Highlights include South African Deputy President visiting China, Emperor Naruhito's visit to Belgium, and the anniversary of the Berlin Blockade among other notable international occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | For Other Diaries | Updated: 24-06-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 18:26 IST
World Leaders and Key Events: A Global Diary
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The global landscape is set for an array of important events as captured in this comprehensive diary schedule. Notable among them is the working visit of South African Deputy President Shipokosa Mashatile to China, highlighting South Africa's diplomatic engagement with the Asian giant.

In Europe, Belgian ceremonies welcome Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, concluding their state visit to Belgium. Meanwhile, in Macao SAR, the APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting unfolds, further strengthening international relations in the Asia-Pacific.

The anniversary of the Berlin Blockade stands as a significant historical remembrance, while global events such as World Cocoa Day continue to unite countries through shared cultural heritage. Events like the NATO summit in Ankara also mark the continuity of international dialogues on security and cooperation.

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