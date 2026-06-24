EU Proposes Mission to Bolster Lebanon's Security Forces Amid Tensions
The European Union's diplomatic service has suggested a three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese military and civilian forces, focusing on border and maritime security. This plan aims to strengthen Lebanon's Internal Security Forces, allowing the army to address threats from Hezbollah amid ongoing regional tensions.
The European Union is considering a three-year mission to support and train Lebanese security forces, according to a document seen by Reuters. The mission aims at border and maritime security, bolstering the Internal Security Forces so the Lebanese army can focus on confronting Hezbollah.
This proposal emerges as the United Nations' Interim Force in Lebanon's mandate nears expiration in 2026, with the EU not seeking to replace UNIFIL but to enhance Lebanon's own capabilities. Approval from all 27 EU member states is necessary for the mission to proceed.
Complications arise from Israeli forces occupying parts of southern Lebanon after recent conflicts with Hezbollah. Despite a ceasefire holding, Israeli troops remain to prevent further attacks, adding complexity to the EU's proposal.
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