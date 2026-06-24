Icelands Main Opposition Leader Said European Union Membership Would Not Fix The Countrys Economic Problems Or Strengthen Its Security

As Iceland prepares for a crucial referendum on EU accession talks, opposition leader Gudrun Hafsteinsdottir firmly opposes joining the European Union. She asserts that EU membership won't address Iceland's economic and security challenges, emphasizing the nation's reliance on NATO and its defense agreement with the United States.

Hafsteinsdottir suggests working closely with the EU on sanctions and energy security but denies the bloc as a solution. While some, like Finance Minister Dadi Mar Kristofersson, see EU membership as protective, Hafsteinsdottir refutes its impact on economic struggles, attributing issues to market size and competition lack.

Ahead of the August 29 referendum, where reopening talks might lead to a second vote, debates surge. Fisheries, a key economic sector and cultural symbol, remains a sticking point, with industry players resisting any EU fisheries policy that threatens their waters.