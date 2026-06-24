German Defense Minister Scraps Costly Frigate Project

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius Said Continuing The Landmark F Frigate Project Would Only Result In Disproportionately High Costs And Delays

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced the cancellation of the F126 frigate project, citing unexpectedly high costs and significant delays as the primary reasons. He revealed that the project had already absorbed an estimated €2.3 billion before reaching this decision.

Pistorius emphasized the importance of concluding the project decisively, rather than allowing it to linger in uncertainty. "Better to have a tough ending than a drawn-out state of limbo," he remarked, acknowledging the challenging nature of the decision.

While the minister is considering pursuing claims for damages, he admitted that any legal proceedings are likely to face limited success. The implications of this decision highlight the ongoing challenges in managing large-scale defense projects in the face of financial constraints and project management hurdles.