Odisha Strengthens Maritime Infrastructure with Major Investments

Odisha Chief Minister announced a deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip with investments over Rs 50,000 crore, emphasizing the state's growing maritime role. This was during the landmark 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group Meeting in Bhubaneswar, enhancing India's coastal security and economic prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:52 IST
Odisha Strengthens Maritime Infrastructure with Major Investments
Mohan Charan Majhi, CM, Odisha, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant effort to boost India's maritime infrastructure, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced substantial investments in a deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip, together amounting to over Rs 50,000 crore. The announcement underscores Odisha's expanding maritime role, made at the state's capital during the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group Meeting, held for the first time outside Delhi.

Majhi emphasized Odisha's strategic position with a 575 km coastline and its historical trade ties with Southeast Asia. He highlighted the importance of India's seas beyond mere geographical concepts, as gateways to economic growth and international collaboration. The initiatives aim to strengthen maritime infrastructure and catalyze economic development, reflecting on the historical importance of Odisha's coastline.

Key officials, including Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta, attended the meeting. The forum facilitates discussions among central and state agencies on maritime security, emphasizing cooperative federalism and comprehensive protection strategies against traditional and non-traditional threats.

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