Odisha Strengthens Maritime Infrastructure with Major Investments

In a significant effort to boost India's maritime infrastructure, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced substantial investments in a deep-sea port in Ganjam and a shipbuilding cluster in Paradip, together amounting to over Rs 50,000 crore. The announcement underscores Odisha's expanding maritime role, made at the state's capital during the 14th Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group Meeting, held for the first time outside Delhi.

Majhi emphasized Odisha's strategic position with a 575 km coastline and its historical trade ties with Southeast Asia. He highlighted the importance of India's seas beyond mere geographical concepts, as gateways to economic growth and international collaboration. The initiatives aim to strengthen maritime infrastructure and catalyze economic development, reflecting on the historical importance of Odisha's coastline.

Key officials, including Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and National Maritime Security Coordinator Biswajit Dasgupta, attended the meeting. The forum facilitates discussions among central and state agencies on maritime security, emphasizing cooperative federalism and comprehensive protection strategies against traditional and non-traditional threats.