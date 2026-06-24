Trump's Power Play: Affordable Housing Bill Canceled for Voting Act Push

President Donald Trump canceled plans to sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill to push Republicans towards passing the SAVE America Act, aimed at imposing voter ID and citizenship proof requirements. Despite Trump's efforts, Senate Republicans may lack the votes to advance the bill and eliminate the filibuster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Canceled His Plan To Sign A Bipartisan Affordable Housing Bill On Wednesday In An Effort To Pressure His Fellow Republicans To Pass A Longstalled Package Of Us National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power Trump Has Said He Will Join Senate Republicans At A Closeddoor Lunch On Wednesday Afternoon To Lobby Them To Pass The Voting Measure Called The Save America Act | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:40 IST
Trump's Power Play: Affordable Housing Bill Canceled for Voting Act Push
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump canceled plans to sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill on Wednesday to push Senate Republicans into action on the SAVE America Act, a long-stalled voting restrictions package.

Trump aims to lobby fellow Republicans during a closed-door Senate lunch, emphasizing the Act's urgency amid a 'national emergency.' Despite controlling a Senate majority, the GOP lacks the supermajority needed to avoid a filibuster and push the bill through, highlighting the challenge of securing unity within the party.

Critics argue the bill addresses a non-issue at the risk of disenfranchising voters, potentially diverting attention from other critical legislative priorities ahead of the midterm elections.

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