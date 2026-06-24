Trump's Power Play: Affordable Housing Bill Canceled for Voting Act Push

President Donald Trump Canceled His Plan To Sign A Bipartisan Affordable Housing Bill On Wednesday In An Effort To Pressure His Fellow Republicans To Pass A Longstalled Package Of Us National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power Trump Has Said He Will Join Senate Republicans At A Closeddoor Lunch On Wednesday Afternoon To Lobby Them To Pass The Voting Measure Called The Save America Act

President Donald Trump canceled plans to sign a bipartisan affordable housing bill on Wednesday to push Senate Republicans into action on the SAVE America Act, a long-stalled voting restrictions package.

Trump aims to lobby fellow Republicans during a closed-door Senate lunch, emphasizing the Act's urgency amid a 'national emergency.' Despite controlling a Senate majority, the GOP lacks the supermajority needed to avoid a filibuster and push the bill through, highlighting the challenge of securing unity within the party.

Critics argue the bill addresses a non-issue at the risk of disenfranchising voters, potentially diverting attention from other critical legislative priorities ahead of the midterm elections.