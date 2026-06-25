Dollar's Rise Stumbles Amid Inflation and Economic Data

The Dollar Was On Track To Snap A Threesession Streak Of Gains On Thursday

The dollar's ascent halted today as fresh U.S. economic data tempered previous expectations of continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Notably, crucial inflation figures matched forecasts, causing investors to recalibrate their outlook. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 4.1% year-on-year through May, hitting its highest since April 2023.

Even amid persistent inflation, consumer spending displayed resilience, exceeding projections at a 0.7% rise in May. Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, noted that with declining gasoline prices, the worst of inflation might be behind us. As a result, the dollar index saw a 0.18% drop to 101.43, with the euro gaining slightly against it.

Economists observed that dollar strength has pressured gold prices and cryptocurrency values, as markets recalibrate the odds for a July interest rate hike. Additionally, newly revised data illustrated an uptick in first-quarter GDP growth to 2.1% while initial jobless claims dropped, highlighting a resilient labor market.