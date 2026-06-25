Dollar's Rise Stumbles Amid Inflation and Economic Data
The dollar's three-day gain streak ended as fresh U.S. economic data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes. Inflation rose as expected, but consumer spending remained strong. The markets adjusted their rate hike forecasts, while other data showed revised GDP growth and decreased jobless claims.
The dollar's ascent halted today as fresh U.S. economic data tempered previous expectations of continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Notably, crucial inflation figures matched forecasts, causing investors to recalibrate their outlook. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 4.1% year-on-year through May, hitting its highest since April 2023.
Even amid persistent inflation, consumer spending displayed resilience, exceeding projections at a 0.7% rise in May. Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, noted that with declining gasoline prices, the worst of inflation might be behind us. As a result, the dollar index saw a 0.18% drop to 101.43, with the euro gaining slightly against it.
Economists observed that dollar strength has pressured gold prices and cryptocurrency values, as markets recalibrate the odds for a July interest rate hike. Additionally, newly revised data illustrated an uptick in first-quarter GDP growth to 2.1% while initial jobless claims dropped, highlighting a resilient labor market.