France Steps Up Seizure of Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers

France's navy has seized another tanker associated with Russia's 'shadow fleet,' underscoring European efforts to enforce sanctions on Moscow. The fleet transports oil and gas to circumvent Western sanctions. Since early 2026, nine such vessels have been seized, with European nations increasing naval actions to intercept these tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Navy Seized Another Tanker It Said Was Linked To Russias Shadow Fleet On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:02 IST
France Steps Up Seizure of Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tankers
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France's navy has heightened efforts to enforce sanctions against Russia, seizing another tanker linked to the 'shadow fleet,' a group of vessels transporting oil and gas to bypass Western restrictions.

This latest seizure, the ninth since early 2026, reflects escalating European measures to disrupt Russia’s vital revenue streams from oil exports. The vessel, which was operating under a Cameroonian flag, was detained near Sicily as it made its way towards the Suez Canal, prompted by its de-flagging from Cameroon’s registry.

The European Union is actively negotiating a 21st sanctions package against Russia. In response, Moscow has adjusted its strategies, often utilizing a fleet that evades traditional maritime oversight to continue exporting oil to countries like India and China at reduced prices.

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