Safe Passage: Hapag-Lloyd Clears Vessels from the Gulf
Shipping group Hapag-Lloyd successfully evacuated all its stranded vessels from the Persian Gulf after a thorough security assessment and discussions with authorities. The operation follows the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, with all ships now safely exiting the Gulf, according to a company spokesperson.
Hapag-Lloyd, the prominent shipping group, has announced the successful evacuation of all its vessels stranded in the Gulf. This operation was executed after a comprehensive security assessment and consultation with pertinent authorities.
The company's vessels were affected by the recent temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, all ships have now safely exited the Persian Gulf region, according to a company spokesperson.
The spokesperson emphasized that no further details would be disclosed due to security considerations, ensuring the safe passage of their fleet out of the region.
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