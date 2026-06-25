Safe Passage: Hapag-Lloyd Clears Vessels from the Gulf

Shipping Group Hapaglloyd Has Cleared All Its Stranded Vessels From The Gulf After Carrying Out A Careful Assessment Of The Security Situation And Consultation With The Relevant Authorities

Hapag-Lloyd, the prominent shipping group, has announced the successful evacuation of all its vessels stranded in the Gulf. This operation was executed after a comprehensive security assessment and consultation with pertinent authorities.

The company's vessels were affected by the recent temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, all ships have now safely exited the Persian Gulf region, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that no further details would be disclosed due to security considerations, ensuring the safe passage of their fleet out of the region.