Tensions Flaring: Trump and U.S.-Iran Deal Criticism

In heated discussions, President Trump clashed with Senator Cassidy over the U.S.'s handling of an Iran peace deal. As oil prices dip and Gulf allies express concerns, the U.S. faces internal and external criticism. The debate centers around control of the Strait of Hormuz and broader political implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:00 IST
Tensions Flaring: Trump and U.S.-Iran Deal Criticism
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President Trump engaged in a heated argument with Senator Bill Cassidy during a private Republican meeting, overshadowing diplomatic efforts to gain Gulf allies’ support for a tentative agreement with Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, concluding a tour in Bahrain, sought to reassure Gulf allies, who shared serious concerns about the agreement and the developments in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

At home, Trump faces increasing criticism, with only a quarter of Americans believing the war's costs were justified, amid the global economic impacts of the conflict with Iran and ongoing tensions involving Israel and Lebanon.

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