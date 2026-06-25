General Christopher Donahue Steps Down from Command in Europe and Africa

General Christopher Donahue, the commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, will step down from his post on July 2. Known for his special operations background and leadership in NATO land forces, Donahue has been respected among military leaders but faced potential dismissal due to differences with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Commander Of The Us Army In Europe And Africa | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:37 IST
General Christopher Donahue Steps Down from Command in Europe and Africa

General Christopher Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, is set to relinquish his command on July 2, according to a statement from the U.S. Army on Thursday.

Donahue, known for his extensive special operations background and dual role as commander of NATO's land forces in Europe, commands deep respect among military and political leaders across the continent.

However, speculation regarding his potential dismissal had circulated due to reported differences with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

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