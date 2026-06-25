Ebola Threat Intensifies: $1.4 Billion Needed for Africa's Health Crisis

Africas Top Public Health Agency Said On Thursday That Funding Needed To Tackle The Continents Ebola Outbreak Was Three Times Higher Than An Earlier Estimate

Africa's leading public health authority reported on Thursday that funding to address the continent’s Ebola outbreak has surged to $1.4 billion, tripling earlier estimates. Director-General Jean Kaseya of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention attributed the revised figure to consultations with experts from Congo’s government and United Nations agencies.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, with over 1,100 infections in Congo and 20 in Uganda, marking the highest first-month total of any instance of the disease. Unlike the initial estimate of $518 million, the new funding figure includes money for necessary humanitarian relief measures.

Despite about $910 million pledged, only 13% has been released, according to Kaseya. He emphasized that without the full $1.4 billion and adequate humanitarian resolutions, halting the outbreak will be impossible. Compounding the issue, access to displacement camps with Ebola cases is difficult, complicating health workers’ efforts in Congo’s Ituri province, the outbreak's epicenter.