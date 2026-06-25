Wouter Vrancken Takes Charge at Heart of Midlothian

Heart of Midlothian have appointed Wouter Vrancken as the new head coach, signing him on a two-year deal. Vrancken replaces Derek McInnes, who left the club earlier this month to join Rangers. The announcement was made by the Scottish Premiership club on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Heart Of Midlothian Have Appointed Wouter Vrancken As New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:17 IST
Wouter Vrancken Takes Charge at Heart of Midlothian

Wouter Vrancken has been named the new head coach of Heart of Midlothian, signing a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Vrancken steps into the role following the departure of Derek McInnes, who exited the team earlier this month for a position with Rangers.

The announcement of Vrancken's appointment was made on Thursday, signaling a new chapter for the club.

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