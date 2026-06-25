Wouter Vrancken Takes Charge at Heart of Midlothian

Heart Of Midlothian Have Appointed Wouter Vrancken As New Head Coach On A Twoyear Deal

Wouter Vrancken has been named the new head coach of Heart of Midlothian, signing a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Vrancken steps into the role following the departure of Derek McInnes, who exited the team earlier this month for a position with Rangers.

The announcement of Vrancken's appointment was made on Thursday, signaling a new chapter for the club.