Wouter Vrancken Takes Charge at Heart of Midlothian
Heart of Midlothian have appointed Wouter Vrancken as the new head coach, signing him on a two-year deal. Vrancken replaces Derek McInnes, who left the club earlier this month to join Rangers. The announcement was made by the Scottish Premiership club on Thursday.
Wouter Vrancken has been named the new head coach of Heart of Midlothian, signing a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.
Vrancken steps into the role following the departure of Derek McInnes, who exited the team earlier this month for a position with Rangers.
The announcement of Vrancken's appointment was made on Thursday, signaling a new chapter for the club.