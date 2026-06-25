Shake-Up at JPMorgan: The New Race for Successor to Jamie Dimon

Jpmorgan Chase On Thursday Shook Up The Race For The Eventual Successor To Longtime Ceo Jamie Dimon

In a significant leadership shift, JPMorgan Chase has elevated Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents, a move seen as narrowing the field for the eventual successor to CEO Jamie Dimon. Marianne Lake, once considered a strong contender for Dimon’s position, is retiring after a 25-year tenure at the bank.

Lake's unexpected exit has left Wall Street analysts and investors puzzled, particularly given previous speculations about her potential to become the next CEO. Her retirement opens discussions on potential avenues for her, with some suggesting she might join another leading bank like Citi, which is currently expanding its executive ranks.

The promotions of Petno and Rohrbaugh come with substantial retention bonuses, keeping them committed to the company as the race for Dimon's successor heats up. Despite recent changes, Dimon remains firmly at JPMorgan's helm, guiding it through ongoing transformations in the banking sector.