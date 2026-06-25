FCC's New Wave: Tightened Controls on Undersea Communication Cables

The Federal Communications Commission On Thursday Voted To Toughen Oversight Of Submarine Communications Cables That Handle Of International Internet Traffic

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a pivotal vote aimed at enhancing oversight of submarine communications cables. These cables are crucial, carrying 99% of international internet traffic. The FCC's new proposal seeks to tighten regulations, impacting equipment supply from Chinese companies while favoring reputable U.S. tech firms with faster approval processes.

The FCC's plan includes, for the first time, requiring operators of submarine line terminal equipment to obtain licenses. These terminals are vital since they connect undersea cable systems to U.S. shore facilities. By enforcing this measure, the FCC aims to bolster national security and ensure reliable communication infrastructures.

Major U.S. companies, such as Meta (Facebook's parent) and Google, stand to gain significantly. The expedited approval for additional undersea cable systems comes as they strive to accommodate the surging demand for internet traffic. This move underscores a strategic shift in supporting domestic firms while scrutinizing foreign entities.