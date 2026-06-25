FCC's New Wave: Tightened Controls on Undersea Communication Cables

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to implement stricter regulations on submarine communications cables, which manage 99% of global internet traffic. The new rules aim to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to supply equipment and expedite approvals for trusted U.S. technology companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Federal Communications Commission On Thursday Voted To Toughen Oversight Of Submarine Communications Cables That Handle Of International Internet Traffic | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:13 IST
FCC's New Wave: Tightened Controls on Undersea Communication Cables
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a pivotal vote aimed at enhancing oversight of submarine communications cables. These cables are crucial, carrying 99% of international internet traffic. The FCC's new proposal seeks to tighten regulations, impacting equipment supply from Chinese companies while favoring reputable U.S. tech firms with faster approval processes.

The FCC's plan includes, for the first time, requiring operators of submarine line terminal equipment to obtain licenses. These terminals are vital since they connect undersea cable systems to U.S. shore facilities. By enforcing this measure, the FCC aims to bolster national security and ensure reliable communication infrastructures.

Major U.S. companies, such as Meta (Facebook's parent) and Google, stand to gain significantly. The expedited approval for additional undersea cable systems comes as they strive to accommodate the surging demand for internet traffic. This move underscores a strategic shift in supporting domestic firms while scrutinizing foreign entities.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026