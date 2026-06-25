West Bengal Unveils Transparency Initiative and Security Enhancements

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced a White Paper initiative for governmental transparency and detailed new security measures. Developmental projects, including police stations and colleges, are set to improve law and order. The announcement followed the presentation of the first-ever state budget by the BJP-led government, emphasizing economic progress over identity politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:46 IST
West Bengal Unveils Transparency Initiative and Security Enhancements
West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to foster transparency and curb financial irregularities, West Bengal's Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has announced the publication of a White Paper for every state department. This initiative, revealed after the state budget presentation, aims to bring existing financial discrepancies into the public view, alongside tabling pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Addressing law and order challenges, Dasgupta highlighted various development and security initiatives, including the creation of a women's police station in Sandeshkhali and new educational institutions in Hemtabad and Kaliaganj. As part of a broader security framework, a specialized force comprising 200 highly trained personnel will be formed, drawn from diverse regions including the Sunderbans and mountain areas, to tackle natural disasters and accidents.

The Finance Minister also set sights on the upcoming festive season, planning the launch of economic policies aimed at women empowerment and economic growth: a Value Incentive Policy, a Startup Policy, an AI Mission Policy, and a Cloud Kitchen Policy. Despite reduced budget allocations for minority affairs based on performance metrics, Dasgupta insisted the focus should remain on economic advancement rather than identity politics.

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