Romanian Political Deadlock: A Call for Change

Romanian President Nicusor Dan has called for a new government to implement reforms necessary for accessing EU funds. As the parliamentary session approaches its summer break, he urges pro-European parties to form a majority backing a minority government. Current coalition talks remain deadlocked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Romanias Centrist President Nicusor Dan Said On Thursday It Would Be Best If The Country Had A New Government To Enforce Reforms Needed To Tap Eu Funds Approved By June When Parliament Goes On Summer Break Dan Added He Expected Proeuropean Parties To Agree On A Parliamentary Majority That Would Back A Minority Government Before He Nominates A New Prime Minister Talks On Thursday Between The Four Parties In The Outgoing Ruling Coalition Had Reached A Deadlock | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:40 IST
Romanian Political Deadlock: A Call for Change
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Romanian President Nicusor Dan has advocated for the formation of a new government, emphasizing the urgency of implementing reforms required to access EU funds before the parliamentary summer recess.

The President is urging pro-European parties to establish a parliamentary majority that would endorse a minority government. This political maneuver is aimed at nominating a new prime minister promptly.

However, discussions among the four parties of the outgoing ruling coalition, held on Thursday, have reached an impasse, leaving the path forward uncertain.

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