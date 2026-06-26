Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Trust Members Resign Amid Allegations

Amidst allegations of embezzlement relating to donations for the Ram temple, key figures of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust have stepped down, taking moral responsibility. Fresh developments surfaced as a First Information Report was lodged, detailing an investigation under several legal provisions concerning the perceived financial irregularities at the Ayodhya shrine.

Notable figures named in the FIR include Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and others. The complaint follows alarming accusations from ex-SP MLA Pawan Pandey, who alleged misappropriation of funds ranging from ₹7 to ₹7.5 crore. A dedicated Special Investigation Team was subsequently established on June 14 to delve into the purported scandal, a move prompted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath harshly criticized opposition factions for exploiting the incident. Emphasizing the government's unwavering 'zero tolerance' stance against corruption, Adityanath rallied public support in Deoria, urging accusers to present concrete evidence to the SIT or desist from making baseless claims. He reiterated the government's resolve to clarify the truth through diligent investigation.