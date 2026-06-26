Unleash the Fun: Hong Kong's Exciting Summer Burst

This summer, Hong Kong is bursting with excitement as it hosts a grand celebration brimming with festivals, sporting events, and special offers. The 'Hong Kong Summer Fun' campaign is showcasing the city's biggest seasonal attractions, complete with exclusive deals to entice visitors to the Events Capital of Asia.

Until 31 August, travellers can benefit from the 'Summer Deals' program, offering savings on attractions, transportation, shopping, and dining. In partnership with Trip.com, the Hong Kong Tourism Board is rolling out rewards worth over HKD 20 million, allowing eligible visitors to enjoy travel and stay benefits.

Highlights of this summer include the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival, the Pixar Summer Fest at Hong Kong Disneyland, and family-friendly events like the Pandastic Summer Birthday Celebration at Ocean Park. As visitors dive into these festive events, they can also explore enticing merchant offers, creating an unforgettable Hong Kong experience.