China's Successful Sovereign Bonds Splash in Luxembourg

China's finance ministry announced the successful issuance of €5 billion in sovereign bonds in Luxembourg, attracting orders totaling €24.8 billion. The bonds included €2.5 billion at 2.768% for five years, €1.5 billion at 2.966% for eight years, and €1 billion at 3.212% for twelve years, echoing last year's debut issuance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Finance Ministry Said On Friday It Issued Billion Billion Worth Of Sovereign Bonds In Luxembourg | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:15 IST
China's Successful Sovereign Bonds Splash in Luxembourg
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's finance ministry has made headlines with the issuance of €5 billion in sovereign bonds in Luxembourg. The offering captivated investors, attracting orders amounting to €24.8 billion, as reported on Friday.

The bond sale, finalized on Thursday, included varying maturities: €2.5 billion in five-year bonds offered at 2.768%, €1.5 billion in eight-year bonds at a rate of 2.966%, and €1 billion in twelve-year bonds at a yield of 3.212%. This comes on the heels of China's first euro-denominated bond issue in Luxembourg just last November.

The successful placement of these bonds underscores China's growing influence in international financial markets and highlights investor confidence in the country's economy.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

Cold Homes, Hot Bills: Why Energy Poverty Is Really a Housing Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026