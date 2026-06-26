China's Successful Sovereign Bonds Splash in Luxembourg
China's finance ministry announced the successful issuance of €5 billion in sovereign bonds in Luxembourg, attracting orders totaling €24.8 billion. The bonds included €2.5 billion at 2.768% for five years, €1.5 billion at 2.966% for eight years, and €1 billion at 3.212% for twelve years, echoing last year's debut issuance.
China's finance ministry has made headlines with the issuance of €5 billion in sovereign bonds in Luxembourg. The offering captivated investors, attracting orders amounting to €24.8 billion, as reported on Friday.
The bond sale, finalized on Thursday, included varying maturities: €2.5 billion in five-year bonds offered at 2.768%, €1.5 billion in eight-year bonds at a rate of 2.966%, and €1 billion in twelve-year bonds at a yield of 3.212%. This comes on the heels of China's first euro-denominated bond issue in Luxembourg just last November.
The successful placement of these bonds underscores China's growing influence in international financial markets and highlights investor confidence in the country's economy.