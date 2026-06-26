Nasdaq Troubles: Tech Stocks Slide Amid AI Concerns

Tech stocks faced significant downturns as the Nasdaq faltered due to renewed pressure on chip stocks following their previous gains. Concerns over AI valuations caused turbulence, impacting mega-cap brands like Alphabet and Amazon. Investor sentiment was further weighed down by reports of potential delays in OpenAI's public debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Futures Tied To The Techheavy Nasdaq Led Wall Street Losses On Friday | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:11 IST
Nasdaq Troubles: Tech Stocks Slide Amid AI Concerns
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Tech stocks took a hit on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading Wall Street's losses as chip stocks faced renewed pressure. This comes after a sharp rally in the previous session. Despite a strong quarterly forecast boosting tech shares globally, memory chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.8% in premarket trading.

Investors questioned the high valuations driven by AI, causing large hyperscalers, such as Alphabet and Amazon, to drop amid concerns over data-center spending profitability. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices saw their stocks fall over 3% each, while Nvidia decreased by 1.4% as the sector faced further turmoil.

The tech sector's uncertainties were exacerbated by the news of OpenAI possibly delaying its public debut until the next year, reflecting potential market apprehensions. As the day progressed, traders were also mindful of the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate hikes, adding to the market's volatility.

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