Nasdaq Troubles: Tech Stocks Slide Amid AI Concerns

Tech stocks took a hit on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading Wall Street's losses as chip stocks faced renewed pressure. This comes after a sharp rally in the previous session. Despite a strong quarterly forecast boosting tech shares globally, memory chipmaker Micron Technology fell 4.8% in premarket trading.

Investors questioned the high valuations driven by AI, causing large hyperscalers, such as Alphabet and Amazon, to drop amid concerns over data-center spending profitability. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices saw their stocks fall over 3% each, while Nvidia decreased by 1.4% as the sector faced further turmoil.

The tech sector's uncertainties were exacerbated by the news of OpenAI possibly delaying its public debut until the next year, reflecting potential market apprehensions. As the day progressed, traders were also mindful of the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate hikes, adding to the market's volatility.