Matteo Salvini: Is the 'Captain' Losing Control?

Matteo Salvini Once Earned The Nickname The Captain After Steering His Farright League Party To The Forefront Of Italian Politics Now

Matteo Salvini, once hailed as 'the captain,' is witnessing a sharp decline in influence in Italian politics, impacting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects.

The League party's support has fallen from 34% in 2019 to just 6% now, as a new right-wing group gains traction.

As internal tensions rise, potential successors like Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga could step up, with the League's future uncertain amidst waning public interest in anti-migrant policies.