Matteo Salvini: Is the 'Captain' Losing Control?

Matteo Salvini, former leader of Italy's far-right League party, is facing a decline in influence as support wanes. This shift could weaken Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects. The League's polling numbers have dropped significantly, and internal tensions are rising as potential successors emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Matteo Salvini Once Earned The Nickname The Captain After Steering His Farright League Party To The Forefront Of Italian Politics Now | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:21 IST
Matteo Salvini: Is the 'Captain' Losing Control?

Matteo Salvini, once hailed as 'the captain,' is witnessing a sharp decline in influence in Italian politics, impacting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects.

The League party's support has fallen from 34% in 2019 to just 6% now, as a new right-wing group gains traction.

As internal tensions rise, potential successors like Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga could step up, with the League's future uncertain amidst waning public interest in anti-migrant policies.

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