Matteo Salvini: Is the 'Captain' Losing Control?
Matteo Salvini, former leader of Italy's far-right League party, is facing a decline in influence as support wanes. This shift could weaken Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects. The League's polling numbers have dropped significantly, and internal tensions are rising as potential successors emerge.
Matteo Salvini, once hailed as 'the captain,' is witnessing a sharp decline in influence in Italian politics, impacting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's re-election prospects.
The League party's support has fallen from 34% in 2019 to just 6% now, as a new right-wing group gains traction.
As internal tensions rise, potential successors like Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga could step up, with the League's future uncertain amidst waning public interest in anti-migrant policies.