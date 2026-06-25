Global Diplomatic Engagements and Commemorations in Focus

International diplomatic activity is brisk, with noteworthy events taking place around the globe. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will conclude his regional discussions in the Middle East, while Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's tour in Mongolia and South Korea wraps up.

Notably, Chinese capital Beijing will be a hive of diplomatic engagement with visits from South Africa’s Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. The APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting will simultaneously occur in Macao SAR.

Significant anniversaries, including Michael Jackson’s 17th death anniversary and the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, are also observed. Moreover, world leaders gear up for key international summits and visits aimed at bolstering bilateral and multilateral relations.